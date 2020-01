Police in Hampton, New Hampshire, are looking for a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Devin Pelletier was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police did not give a physical description of Pelletier, but they released a photo of the boy.

When he was last seen, Pelletier was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-929-4444.