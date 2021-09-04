Local

16-Year-Old Shot Dead at Party in Brockton

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead at a party in Brockton, Massachusetts

By Malcolm Johnson and Staff Reports

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead at a party in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to a home on Sprague Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday and found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police there was a large crowd at the home for a party around the time of the shooting.

Lillian Padilla, a neighbor, said that she could hear four gunshots at the residence early Saturday.

"I'm still in shock," Padilla said. "I didn't sleep at all because I was like, 'oh my god.'"

The toppled tables, empty tequila bottles, cracked cups and decorations are remnants of a party, according to neighbors. They said kids filled the neighborhood and posted the party on Snapchat.

"These kids have to stop posting things on Snapchat and Facebook and Instagram if they’re going to have parties," Padilla said. "You never know if you have an enemy out there."

Neighbors say the party grew large enough for police to come break it up and believe soon thereafter is when shots broke out, causing some kids to scatter.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

