160 whales spotted in waters off Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket

According to the World Wildlife Fund, six out of the 13 great whale species are classified as endangered or vulnerable, even after decades of protection

By Darren Botelho

NOAA

It was an incredible scene off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket when researchers spotted more than 160 whales during a flyover.

The amazing pictures of the whale were posted on social media this week.

There were seven different species captured during the NOAA flight at the end of May, including 93 seiwhales, 36 humpback whales, 21 fin whales, four sperm whales, three North Atlantic right whales, two killer whales and two killer whales, NOAA posted on Instagram.

“They had a really lucky sighting day to see that many animals at once. If you do look back at their aerial survey data, you do see that they’ve had a lot of days with like 50 sightings, 50 to 60 plus sightings. So, it’s maybe double of what they normally see,” Lauren Brandkamp, with Whale and Dolphin Conservation, said.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, six out of the 13 great whale species are classified as endangered or vulnerable, even after decades of protection.

