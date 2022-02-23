17-Year-Old Held Without Bail in Fatal Brockton Shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, was shot and killed in a van on Ash Street on Feb. 10.

Tashawn Brown, 17, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Brockton District Court. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Andrade-Monteiro was shot while he sat in a van with a friend. Investigators reviewed two surveillance videos that showed three people in hoodies approaching the van.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Gendraitis also referred to a juvenile friend of Brown's, saying witnesses heard the two talking about the shooting.

"They had heard a discussion between the defendant, 'Specific Juvenile A,' and others that included language about 'smoking Fabio,'" Gendraitis said. "Witnesses reported this conversation as disturbing and seemingly as part of a larger conversation about Fabio Monteiro's death five days earlier."

"We not OK, the family, right now. It just happened like a week ago," said the victim's cousin, Christina Araujo.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Outside the courthouse, Araujo described Andrade-Monteiro as fun-loving.

"He was just a funny kid. He would play around with everybody," she said. "My heart is really heavy."

Brown is due back in court March 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Ash Street.