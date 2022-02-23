Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

17-Year-Old Held Without Bail in Fatal Brockton Shooting

The 17-year-old was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Brockton District Court

By Brian Burnell and Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Fabio Andrade-Monteiro, 22, was shot and killed in a van on Ash Street on Feb. 10.

Tashawn Brown, 17, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday in Brockton District Court. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Andrade-Monteiro was shot while he sat in a van with a friend. Investigators reviewed two surveillance videos that showed three people in hoodies approaching the van.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Gendraitis also referred to a juvenile friend of Brown's, saying witnesses heard the two talking about the shooting.

"They had heard a discussion between the defendant, 'Specific Juvenile A,' and others that included language about 'smoking Fabio,'" Gendraitis said. "Witnesses reported this conversation as disturbing and seemingly as part of a larger conversation about Fabio Monteiro's death five days earlier."

"We not OK, the family, right now. It just happened like a week ago," said the victim's cousin, Christina Araujo.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. DCR Pushes to Add Quality Lifeguards, Offering Competitive Pay and Bonuses

Rent 1 hour ago

Rent Soars, Leaving Tenants Feeling ‘Priced Out' of Boston Area

Outside the courthouse, Araujo described Andrade-Monteiro as fun-loving.

"He was just a funny kid. He would play around with everybody," she said. "My heart is really heavy."

Brown is due back in court March 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Ash Street.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PolicePOLICEBrocktonmurder
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us