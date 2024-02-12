17-year-old boy shot to death in Worcester, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Worcester, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Shannon Street at about 3:16 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, Worcester police said. When they arrived, they found evidence that shots were fired but no victim.

After checking local hospitals for potential gunshot victims, police said they found a 17-year-old. He was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or at worcesterma.gov. Calls can be made to the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.