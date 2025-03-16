Fall River

17-year-old charged in murder of 20-year-old family member in Fall River

Police said they were called to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Rodman Street where they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, with a gunshot wound

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police investigate a shooting on Rodman Street in Fall River, Massachusetts, on March 15, 2025.
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old relative after a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

The Bristol County District Attorney said the 17-year-old, who was not named due to his age, shot and killed 20- year-old Jaleale Simmons at an apartment on Rodman Street. Both Simmons and the suspect lived at the address, according to the DA.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.

