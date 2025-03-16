17-year-old charged in murder of 20-year-old family member in Fall River

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old relative after a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

The Bristol County District Attorney said the 17-year-old, who was not named due to his age, shot and killed 20- year-old Jaleale Simmons at an apartment on Rodman Street. Both Simmons and the suspect lived at the address, according to the DA.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.