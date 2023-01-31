Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Methuen

17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning; Tuesday, authorities said 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen had been arrested and charged with murder

By Irvin Rodriguez and Mike Pescaro

Hundreds_in_North_Bay_Hold_Vigil_For_Separated_Families.jpg

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts.

The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

"I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."

Isabel is being charged with murder, prosecutors said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to find Bello injured. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.

This article tagged under:

MethuenMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us