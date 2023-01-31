17-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Methuen Shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge after a deadly shooting this weekend in Methuen, Massachusetts.

The shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead. The alleged shooter, 17-year-old Adrian Isabel of Methuen, was arrested after turning himself in Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

"I commend the diligent work of the State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."

Isabel is being charged with murder, prosecutors said.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to find Bello injured. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where authorities said he succumbed to his injuries.