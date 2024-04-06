Massachusetts

17-year-old girl's death at Stow home considered suspicious; boyfriend, 20, arrested

Shane Curry, 20, of Stow, has been arrested on an assault charge after his girlfriend, 17-year-old Naveah Goddard, was found dead on Friday inside the Great Road home they lived at

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 17-year-old girl was found dead at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon after police were called to conduct a well-being check, and her boyfriend has been arrested for assault.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office announced on Saturday they were conducting an investigation into a suspicious death that occurred at a Great Road residence.

According to the district attorney's office, Stow police responded to the home around 4:30 p.m. for a well-being check and were met at the door by 20-year-old Shane Curry, who lives there. For about two hours, Curry would not allow the officers to come inside.

When they finally gained access, officers found Curry's girlfriend, who also lived at the home, dead inside, officials said. She has been identified as 17-year-old Naveah Goddard.

Curry was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Curry was charged with assault and battery on a household or family member, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. 

An autopsy will be conducted on Goddard to determine her cause and manner of death. Additional charges against Curry are possible, the district attorney said.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Concord District Court.​ It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

