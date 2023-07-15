Local

17-year-old dies after Providence shooting

Providence police say they responded to a call on Dexter St. around 10 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot in the area.

Police blocked off the area as they looked for evidence, where a knife was found among various items on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

Providence police say this is the city's 8th homicide this year, WJAR reports.

