17-year-old dies after Providence shooting

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday night in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police say they responded to a call on Dexter St. around 10 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was shot in the area.

Police blocked off the area as they looked for evidence, where a knife was found among various items on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

Providence police say this is the city's 8th homicide this year, WJAR reports.