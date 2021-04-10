Local

17-Year-Old NH Driver Killed in Merrimack Crash

The vehicle went off the highway and down the embankment, polices said

By Alec Greaney

A 17-year-old New Hampshire driver was killed in a single-car crash along the Everett Turnpike Saturday morning, police say.

The teen, from Nashua, appeared to have lost control of their car just south of Exit 10 in Merrimack. The 2006 Toyota Corolla went down the embankment and into the tree line, crashing into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver died at the scene, authorities said.

No other cars were involved in the crash, and the right lane of the highway was shut for three hours as workers processed the scene.

