17-year-old shot to death inside Taunton mobile home

Investigators later learned that a second man, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, had also apparently been shot during the same incident on Lathrop Street in Taunton, officials say.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting overnight in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning that Taunton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives are actively investigating the homicide, which occurred just after midnight.

Taunton police first responded around 12:25 a.m. to 351 Lathrop Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a person who was shot inside a mobile home there, officials say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m., officials say. He has since been identified as 17-year-old Khamitri Cole, of Brockton.

Investigators later learned that a second man, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, had also apparently been shot during the same incident, and he took himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officials haven't said who may be a suspect in the shooting, or provided any further information about the second person who was shot. They said additional details cannot be released at this time.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

