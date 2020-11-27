Local

New Bedford shooting

18-Year-Old Arrested for Double Shooting in New Bedford: Police

The alleged shooter fired at police as they moved to bring him into custody, but no officers were hit

By Alec Greaney

A man who allegedly shot two people in New Bedford Friday morning has been found and arrested, police say.

The alleged shooter – identified as 18-year-old John Zell of Marion – fired at officers as they moved to bring him into custody. No one was hit in this subsequent encounter, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Adams and Reynolds Street. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

