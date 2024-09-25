18-year-old charged with murder of 17-year-old shot in Taunton mobile home

An 18-year-old has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of a 17-year-old last week in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in a mobile home on Lothrop Street around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. Officers found 17-year-old Khamitri Cole of Brockton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kareem Gendraw, last known to live in Randolph, was arrested Tuesday night in Medford.

Gendraw is facing charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm. The district attorney's office said he will be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

Authorities said last week that a second man, an 18-year-old from Holyoke, had also apparently been shot during the same incident, and he took himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. There was no update on his condition Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if Gendraw had an attorney.