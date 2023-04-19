18-Year-Old Due in Court Following Stabbing at Clark University in Worcester

An 18-year-old man is due in court Wednesday morning following a stabbing that injured two people at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Investigators say it happened during a basketball game inside the school's gym on Downing Street around 6:30p.m. on Tuesday. The victims, ages 17 and 23, were taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Knowledge Bethea, who is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident. Police say they are looking for one more person.

Bethea and the two victims are not students, according to authorities.

Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said one of the victim's injuries are life-threatening, while the other's are serious but non-life-threatening.

"We were walking up by the parking garage, cause we were going to main campus, and we heard a bunch of people yelling," said witness Tetrah Clark.

She and Anne Culhane say they saw the commotion on Downing Street around 6:30 p.m.

"We saw a bunch of police running up, and we saw a group of men, and one was waving their arms, trying to get their attention," Clark said.

"We could still see very clearly, like a blood spot on his white shirt," Culhane added.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Clark University, which issued a brief statement:

"Clark Police Department and Worcester PD are responding to an active situation at the Kneller Athletic Complex involving a group fight in which two individuals were injured by knife. The victims have been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in custody. Police are pursing another. None of those involved are affiliated with Clark University. Everyone is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway."