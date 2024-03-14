18-year-old killed in Fall River shooting

An 18-year-old male was killed in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Fall River police said they received multiple calls around 11:40 a.m. for shots fired in the 100 block of Rock Street.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to a local trauma center, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by Fall River police in collaboration with state police.

Fall River police said they have also activated post crime impact teams, who will remain in the immediate area for the next several days. State police are also expected to deploy additional resources in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be called in to 508-672-TIPS.