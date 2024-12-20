Boston

Missing 18-year-old from Dorchester has been found, police say

Boston police said Friday the 18-year-old had been located, canceling a missing person alert

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An 18-year-old from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood who had been missing for a week has been located, police said Friday morning.

Other details were not immediately provided, as police canceled the missing person alert.

Police had asked for the public's help locating the Dorchester resident, who had last been on on Friday, Dec. 13, in the area of the UMass Boston Student Lodge in the Admission Building located at 100 Morrissey Boulevard.

