18-year-old spotted with gun near Manchester, NH, high school, police say

An 18-year-old has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun to a high school parking lot in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Multiple students at Memorial High School in Manchester reported to staff and school resource officers that they spotted someone with a gun in the parking lot near the stadium, according to city police. Reports stated that he was seen holding the gun, then hid it in his clothing, police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The school went into a secure campus mode, and officers with the school as well as the city were able to find the person at a nearby business, according to a news release.

Tyson Lennartson, who police said is not a student and did not try to enter the school, has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities called the incident an isolated one and said there are no further safety concerns they are aware of.