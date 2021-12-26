19-Month-Old Killed in Vermont Christmas Day Crash

A 19-month-old baby is dead following a rollover crash in Sheldon, Vermont on Christmas Day.
According to Vermont State Police a car with three people inside, including the baby, was headed north on Cook Road in icy conditions when it approached a hill around a sharp curve. The car rolled over and landed upside down in a brook.
According to police, the driver and front seat passenger -- identified as 22-year-old Meagan Staples and 20-year-old Evan Whalon, respectively -- were able to get out of the car safely, but the 19-month-old was in the back car seat submerged in water.
Police say a neighbor ran down to the car and was able to cut the child out of the car seat before attempting CPR.
The baby was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Staples and Whalon were also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remain under investigation.