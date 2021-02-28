Teen Arrested for Breaking Into Fenway Park Early Saturday, Police Say

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into Fenway Park early Saturday, Boston police confirm.

Police say Seamus Webster, of Newburyport, made entry into the stadium around 1:40 a.m. at 4 David Ortiz Way.

Webster was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering nighttime, police said.

The news outlet Live Boston first reported the arrest. That report, which cited unnamed officials at Fenway Park, said Webster was one of seven people who attempted to scale the Green Monster. The other six were stopped and questioned.

A Boston police representative told NBC10 Boston that other people besides Webster found at the scene Saturday morning were identified and let go.

It wasn't immediately clear if Webster had an attorney who could speak to the trespassing and breaking-and-entering charges.

Webster's arrest comes almost two weeks after a TikTok video began circulating on social media showing two young men trespassing on the field of a closed Fenway Park.