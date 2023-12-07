19-year-old arrested for driving 124 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after traveling 124 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in New Hampshire.

Concord Police says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Riley Hebert, of Laconia, NH, and his vehicle were spotted on I-93 Southbound in Concord.

According to authorities, three other passengers were also identified inside the car, including a minor under 16.

Hebert was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, reckless operation, transporting alcoholic beverages by a minor, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say two of the passengers were also arrested for unlawful possession and intoxication and open container.

These two passengers are expected in Concord District Court in January.