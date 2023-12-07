New Hampshire

19-year-old arrested for driving 124 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire

Concord Police says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Riley Hebert, of Laconia, NH, and his vehicle were spotted on I-93 Southbound in Concord.

NewHampshireStatePolice
NECN

A man was arrested on Wednesday night after traveling 124 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in New Hampshire.

Concord Police says the driver, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Riley Hebert, of Laconia, NH, and his vehicle were spotted on I-93 Southbound in Concord.

According to authorities, three other passengers were also identified inside the car, including a minor under 16.

Hebert was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, reckless operation, transporting alcoholic beverages by a minor, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say two of the passengers were also arrested for unlawful possession and intoxication and open container.

These two passengers are expected in Concord District Court in January.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us