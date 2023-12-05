Chelsea

19-year-old arrested in connection to Chelsea stabbing due in court

The 19-year-old, whose name wasn't immediately released, was charged with assault and battery with a weapon and destruction to property

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old will face a judge on Tuesday after being arrested in connection to a stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Chelsea police said they’re not sure how many people in total were involved in this fight, but have two in custody, including the 19-year-old. All those involved are believed to be male and under 21.

Surveillance video shows some of them running down Hawthorn Street at about 3:45 p.m. Monday. At one point, someone is seen smashing a window with a rock. Moments later, another person is seen chasing someone with a baseball bat.

Police said they don't know how or where the confrontation started but they know it ended at the intersection of Hawthorn and Essex streets, with a 17-year-old boy stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and expected to be OK.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Blood was seen on the steps of one apartment building and that rock that was thrown, was found stuck between the broken window and a mosquito screen.

Police are now trying to identify all the people involved.

"It was a large crowd that was here so to determine who actually was involved with the crime we're confident that we have at least a majority of people who were involved with the stabbing," said Chelsea Police Capt. David Betz.

The 19-year-old, whose name wasn't immediately released, was charged with assault and battery with a weapon and destruction to property.

More Chelsea news

Chelsea Nov 22

Popular restaurant, apartments destroyed in fire on Broadway in Chelsea

Chelsea Nov 7

Man faces animal cruelty charge after police find dead dog in Chelsea apartment

This article tagged under:

ChelseaMassachusettsChelsea Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us