19-Year-Old from Ayer rescued from local beach

A 19-year-old man from Ayer was rescued from Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon after he'd gone missing while swimming, according to the Ayer Police Department.

Life guards at the beach told police and firefighters that a swimmer was unaccounted for. Dive teams began searching the water, and the 19-year-old was found several minutes after the search started, according to police.

The swimmer was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, then transferred to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center where he's currently hospitalized, said police.

Officials say local and state police are investigating the incident.