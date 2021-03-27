Local

19-Year-Old Man Killed in Cambridge Shooting: Police

The man was treated for his wounds at the scene before being transported to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

By Shauna Golden

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old Cambridge man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street around 12:40 a.m., authorities said. The 911 call reportedly came from a passerby who found the unconscious man outside of his vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was treated for his wounds at the scene before being transported to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

No further details were immediately available.

