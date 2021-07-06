19-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed in Providence

A 19-year-old man was shot by someone inside a vehicle as he walked along a Providence street and then run over by the same vehicle, city police said at a news conference Tuesday.

The victim, identified as David Lozada, was walking down Ford Street when he was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Maj. David Lapatin said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It was definitely a targeted event,'' he said.

After Lozada was shot, the vehicle followed him and ran him over after he fell to the ground, Lapatin said.

Lozada was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance and died during surgery, according to the police. It remains unclear if he died from the bullet wound or from being run over, police said.

The death was the city's 11th homicide of the year.

No one has been arrested and police are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.