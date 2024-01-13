Massachusetts

19-year-old missing from East Longmeadow

Massachusetts State Police say they are looking for Calista Messier, 19, of East Longmeadow, who was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police

State police and local police are asking the public if they have seen a woman missing from East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Calista Messier, 19, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of N. Main Street, according to state police.

She was wearing a pink jacket with a fur hood, pajamas, and glasses. Police say she was carrying plastic bags.

Messier is about 5'1 tall and has red hair.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.

