missing

MISSING PERSON: 19-year-old missing from Roxbury

Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda lives with a developmental disability, according to Boston police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda
Boston Police Department

Boston police are trying to locate a 19-year-old man missing from Roxbury.

Demitrius Pepin-Cepeda, who police say lives with a developmental disability, was last seen Monday around Wheatley Way. He is described as 5-foot-10, 130 pounds, with hair styled in an afro, glasses and often wears a silver chain with an arrow-shaped charm. He may have been wearing all black clothing and walks with a distinct gait, according to police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In the past he's been found at the Southampton Street Shelter.

Anyone with information on Pepin-Cepeda's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact police at 617-343-4275. Those who would prefer to make tips anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

missing
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us