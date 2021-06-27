19-Year-Old Suffers Head Injury in ATV Rollover in Temple

A New Hampshire teen was injured when he got pinned underneath the all-terrain vehicle he had been riding in Temple, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with a head injury on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the teen lost control and the ATV rolled over on top of him and pinned him underneath.

Someone passing by noticed the ATV on its side in the field where he had been riding, officials said. The passerby flagged down more help and the bystanders were able to lift the ATV off of the teen and call 911.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet or eye protection.