1M travelers expected at Logan Airport during Thanksgiving period

Massport officials are urging passengers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and make it through security

By Thea DiGiammerino

More than 1 million travelers are expected to come through Logan International Airport in Boston during the Thanksgiving travel period, transportation officials said Thursday.

Massport said it is preparing to see that surge between Nov. 16 and the Thursday after Thanksgiving and officials are urging passengers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport and make it through security.

Travels should consider public transportation or carpooling to get to the airport.

The MBTA Blue Line and Silver Line both offer access to the airport. There is also the Logan Express service, which leaves from locations in Braintree, Framingham, Worcester, Peabody and Back Bay.

Massport urges travelers to check the TSA.gov website for a full list of prohibited items, including holiday food. Passengers will airport-specific questions can use the FlyLogan app to access flight status updates, to buy Logan Express tickets, or to reach a passenger service representative.

AAA is estimating around 55.4 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend, which would be the third highest year since they started tracking in 2000. Of those, 4.7 million are expected to fly, which would be the highest number of air travelers since 2005. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days at airports and typically the most expensive. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest day to return home, though many travelers will also fly on Monday, AAA said.

The majority of travelers will drive, and they will see gas prices around 40 cents cheaper than they were this time last year.

