A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was reported Sunday evening near Lewiston, Maine, in Sabattus, the United States Geological Survey reported.

NEW: dozens of people report feeling this small, M2.2 earthquake near Lewiston, ME in the last hour, per @USGS pic.twitter.com/bdBqr8cPyP — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) February 23, 2020

JUST IN: A minor 2.2 magnitude #earthquake near #Lewiston Maine. There were several reports that people could feel it. Did you? @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/9quO2dK4fa — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) February 23, 2020

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Dozens of people reported feeling the quake.

Magnitude 2.2 earthquakes are sometimes felt by people, but often times occur unnoticed. They occur globally typically every hour.