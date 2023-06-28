Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
animal cruelty

2 abandoned dogs found in Sudbury; police search for owners

"Though they were wet and exhausted both are healthy and are now safe and comfortable," Sudbury police said

By Asher Klein

Two wet dogs found abandoned in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Handout

Two wet, exhausted dogs were found Wednesday morning after being abandoned in Sudbury, Massachusetts, and possibly spending the night outside, police said.

The Yorkshire terrier and cocker spaniel mix were recovered by an officer by a picnic table near the intersection of Horse Pond Road and Boston Post Road, according to the Sudbury Police Department, which is investigating what happened as a case of possible animal cruelty. One was tied to the table by his leash; the other had apparently slipped out.

"Though they were wet and exhausted both are healthy and are now safe and comfortable," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators believe the dogs were left outside at some point between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sometimes-heavy rain moved through the area overnight.

Today: AM downpours east, just an isolated midday shower, then scattered PM thunder. Humid, highs 75-80. Overnight Tonight: Any showers dwindle, fog southeast. Lows 65-70. Thursday: Sun and clouds, isolated PM thunder. Highs around 80. Friday: Fair sky, slight chance isolated PM thunder. Highs in the 80s.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs or saw someone suspicious in the area in the timeframe when the dogs would have been abandoned was asked to call Sudbury animal control at 978-897-5596 or by emailing the department at POLICE@sudbury.ma.us.

This article tagged under:

animal crueltydogsSudbury
