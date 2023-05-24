2 Adults, 2 Kids Injured in Lowell Car Crash

Four people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday when two vehicles collided at an intersection in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lowell police say they were called to W Sixth Street and Coburn Street just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Responding officers found two cars had hit each other, injuring two men and two children.

A man and two children who were with him in the first vehicle were taken to a local hospital, police said. All three were later transferred to Boston area hospitals, with the man being taken in an air ambulance, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided any information on their conditions or the extent of their injuries.

Images from the scene showed a minivan and car that looked to have collided head-on, coming to rest right next to a telephone pole. The car appeared to have suffered extensive damage.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash. It remains under investigation by the Lowell Police Department.