2 Anti-Asian Hate Incidents Under Investigation in Newton, Mayor Says

Authorities in Newton, Massachusetts, are investigating two anti-Asian hate incidents.

Both incidents happened within a 24-hour period, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement Wednesday. In one case, a jogger removed a "Stop Asian Hate" sign from a lawn and threw it in the street. In the other, paint was removed from an exhibit at Newton Out Doors that depicted the Asian grandmother of the artist.

"I am disheartened by not just these incidents but also the spate of house breaks and the increase in the verbal harassment and physical acts of bias-related incidents against Asians across the country in the last year and a half," Fuller said.

Five homes were recently burglarized in Newton, and all of the victims are of Asian descent. Police said they were working to determine whether those crimes were racially motivated, but said they did not have definitive information.

The Newton Police Department is also investigating the two new incidents, the mayor said. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2100.