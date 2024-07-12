Springfield

2 arrested after Springfield house struck by gunfire in middle of day

Bullets struck a James Street home around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

Two people have been arrested after a home in Springfield, Massachusetts, was hit by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday.

Springfield police say officers responded to the 0-100 block of James Street around 12:35 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation and found a house had been struck by bullets.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators received information about the suspects and the vehicle believed to be involved, leading officers to a home on the 0-100 block of Granville Street.

There, police found the suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

One suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Roberto Pagan, was found outside the Granville home. Police say they recovered the key to the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting from Pagan, as well as a mask and medical gloves.

A second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, was located inside the home. Both Pagan and the teen were arrested.

Pagan, of Springfield, is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200; and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 41 mins ago

Steward Health Care under federal investigation

Boston 3 hours ago

Person stabbed in Dorchester

According to police, the juvenile was previously arrested on illegal firearms charges in December 2022. They didn't say what charges they're facing in connection to this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us