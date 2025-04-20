2 arrested for armed robbery in Braintree after police respond to fight

Police say a call for a fight led to a standoff that ultimately resulted in the arrest of two people on armed robbery charges in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Braintree police said they were called to a report of a fight between two to three males near the intersection of Pond and Washington streets. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old Quincy man who said he had been assaulted by two people known to him. During the attack, the victim said he was kicked, and at one point a suspect produced a knife and took the victim's car keys and phone.

Both suspects fled toward South Braintree Square.

An officer investigating the incident found a person fitting the description of one of the suspects. When stopped, the suspect, identified as Tyler Jeune-Joseph, fled the officer but was quickly apprehended.

Based on further witness statements, officers believed the other suspect, Steven Durrant, fled to his home on Hall Avenue. They attempted to make contact with Durrant at his home, but received no response.

Believing Durrant was inside, police froze the scene and applied for a search warrant. The warrant was issued several hours later and the officers again tried to contact Durrant. As they entered the home, he attempted to exit the third floor via an outside staircase. He was confronted by a police detective outside and taken into custody without further incident shortly after 8 p.m.

Jeune-Joseph, 21, of Boston, and Durrant, 20, of Braintree, are both facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and armed robbery.

No details on their bail or court appearances were released by police.