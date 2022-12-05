2 Arrested for Racing at Speeds of 130 MPH on I-93, One With a Child in the Car

Two people are facing charges after they were allegedly caught racing on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at speeds as high as 131 mph.

One of the two drivers had a child in the car, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a state police trooper reportedly observed a gray BMW and a white Infiniti Q50 racing near the Exit 5 southbound on-ramp to I-93 in Londonderry.

Both cars entered I-93 south and began to drive side by side, simultaneously accelerating and racing each other. The BMW was clocked at 128 mph and the Infiniti at 131 mph in a posted 65 mph zone, state police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With the assistance of a second trooper, both cars were eventually stopped by police.

The Infinity driver, identified as Nickolas J. Quintal, 20, of Hooksett, was charged wtih endangering the welfare of a child (passenger), road racing, reckless operation and negligent driving.

The BMW driver, Wyatt H. Adams, 18, of Derry, was charged with road racing, reckless operation and negligent driving.

Both drivers were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to appear in Derry District Court at a later date.