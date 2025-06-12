2 arrested in Chelsea stabbing that left 17-year-old dead

A man and a teenager have been arrested in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old earlier this year in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Juan Carlos Lemus and a 15-year-old were stabbed on the night of March 8 on Spencer Avenue. The younger teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Lemus was brought to CHA Evertt Hospital and pronounced dead.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that two arrests had been made in the case, and that a third person is also being sought.

Brayan Alfredo Lopez-Padilla, a 26-year-old Chelsea man, has been arraigned on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with intent to murder, prosecutors said. He was ordered held without bail.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One teen was killed and another injured in a double stabbing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Saturday night. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

A 17-year-old, whose name was not released, is also charged with being an accessory after the fact. He was initially expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on Thursday, but he was not because of a work stoppage as public defenders in Massachusetts push for better pay and benefits. Authorities said he is being held overnight and will now be arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors said another suspect, 18-year-old Ezer Lenin Ramirez-Maldonado of East Boston, is facing the same charges as Lopez-Padilla, but has fled the country.

According to authorities, all three people were seen on camera fleeing the scene together.

“Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement at the time of the double stabbing. "We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us."

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire Chelsea community as we work diligently to bring those responsible to justice," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton added.

Anyone with information is about the stabbing is asked to call state police investigators at 617-727-8817.