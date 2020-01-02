2 Arrested in Rhode Island Shooting Death

Police in Pawtucket, R.I., have arrested two people in connection with the the shooting death of a woman at a home.

Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, were arrested at a hotel on George Street on Wednesday, WJAR reports.

Police responded to a home on Baxter Street at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman, identified as 54-year-old Cheryl Smith, with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest.

Smith was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Doherty and Moran are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges and will be arraigned in Providence District Court on Thursday.