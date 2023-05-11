2 Arrested in Thefts of Keys From Boston Postal Workers

A man and woman were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing U.S. postal workers at knifepoint in Boston to get the master keys to USPS mailboxes, federal officials say.

Myesah Lewis, a 21-year-old from Dorchester, and Kenneth Demosthene, a 22-year-old from Stoughton, are accused of working together to target postal workers on duty in two incidents, from late November in Mattapan and mid-December in Hyde Park, according to the criminal complaint against them filed in court by a U.S. postal inspector.

Mail carriers are increasingly being targeted for the master keys they hold, also known as arrow keys, which allow the holder to get into blue mail collection boxes. That opens access to checks that have been mailed, which thieves can use to steal money.

Demosthene is accused of demanding the key from a postal worker in each case — in one, he allegedly pulled out a knife — while Lewis waited in a getaway rental Zipcar.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak to their arrests.