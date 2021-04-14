2 Arrested in Worcester After Elderly Woman Shot in Face With Paintball Gun

Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting multiple people, including an elderly woman, with a paintball gun in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the 800 block of Main Street after an assault with a dangerous weapon was reported. They found the victim, an elderly woman with a walker, had been shot in the face with a yellow paintball, knocking her glasses off.

The woman was not seriously hurt and was treated by ambulance, police said.

After this, police say they responded to Queen Street, where a man told officers he had been shot with a paintball gun from a blue Ford F-150 that sped off. That man was left bleeding with welts, but was not seriously injured, according to police.

Authorities began looking for the pickup truck, which a Worcester Police sergeant spotted driving on Lincoln Street near Goldthwaite Road.

Police stopped the truck, and while it was pulled over, a third victim approached the officers and told them the people in the vehicle had just shot paintballs at him on Lincoln Street.

The paintball gun was found in the truck, police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Sean Pinkham of Douglas, did not have a driver's license and had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said. He was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a disabled victim and unlicensed operation.

The passenger, identified as 18-year-old John Slater of Worcester, is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a disabled victim.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in court, police said, but no date was given. It was not immediately clear if they had attorneys.