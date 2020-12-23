Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

2 Arrested in Worcester Double Shooting

Police found two victims after they heard gunshots coming from inside a home in Worcester early Wednesday morning

By Mary Markos

Two victims were rushed to the hospital and two men were arrested after a double shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Multiple officers headed to Buffum and Coes streets around 2:30 a.m. after they received a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

Police heard gunshots coming from inside a home on Coes Street and saw two people run out shortly after. John Guzman and Jacob Rosa, both of Worcester, were arrested during the investigation.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Officers found the victims and gave them first aid until Worcester EMS arrived and took them to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police found two guns on scene that were collected as evidence.

Guzman was charged with two counts of assault and battery by gun, two counts of armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a loaded firearm without a license.

Rosa was charged with improperly storing a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card and possession of ammunition without and FID card.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Baker to Make Announcement About Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

vandalism 2 hours ago

Police Looking for 2 People Suspected of Vandalizing Quincy Nativity Scene

This article tagged under:

WorcesterEMSWorcester Police Departmentdouble shootingarrests
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us