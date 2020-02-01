2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Worcester

An arrest in Worcester resulted in the seizure of about 400 grams of heroin, according to a news release from police.

Esmelin Fajardo and Jose Nunez-Feliz, both of Providence, were arrested by police on Thursday.

Officers say they saw Nunez-Feliz carry out a drug deal in the area of Fifth Avenue and Millbury Street on Thursday. Officers followed him to South Maxwell Court, and as an officer got out of his car to approach Nunez-Feliz in his car, the suspect threw his car into reverse, smashed into the police cruiser and drove away from the scene, police said. He eventually came to a stop when his car crashed into a building.

When police searched Nunez-Fleiz's car, they found 39 bags of heroin, according to the release. When they searched his body, they found another 12.

Police were watching Fajardo from outside a Jefferson Street apartment, when they say he ran away after noticing undercover officers. Police said that Fajardo stashed 340 grams of heroin behind that building.

Fajardo was charged with drug trafficking over 200 grams, and Nunez-Feliz was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, resisting arrest and drug trafficking, among other charges. Police say they seized more than 51 bags of heroin.