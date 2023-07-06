Local

New Bedford

2 arrests made in New Bedford murder of 20-year-old, DA says

Prosecutors in Bristol County called the status of the investigation into the homicide "extremely active"

By Matt Fortin

new bedford police
WJAR-TV

Two people have now been arrested since the murder of a 20-year-old man in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Wyllie Monteiro, 25, of New Bedford, was arrested in Dartmouth and is being charged with accessory to murder after the fact. He is expected in New Bedford District Court for an arraignment Thursday.

The charge comes in connection with the homicide of Lorenzo Gomes, which happened shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said.

Twenty-four-year-old Sterling Robinson was arrested earlier this week in Fall River, also being charged as an accessory to murder, prosecutors said.

Police in the city got a report of shots being fired around Tallman and East Front Streets early Monday morning, and officers found the victim inside his vehicle on Belleville Avenue, authorities said. Investigators believe Gomes was trying to drive to the hospital when he lost consciousness in the vehicle.

He was rushed by EMS to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing and additional information has not been released.

