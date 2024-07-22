2 Attleboro cops pull 2 residents out of burning home; all 4 injured

Two residents and two police officers who helped save them suffered injuries from a serious house fire in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning.

The Attleboro Fire Department says it responded around 9:13 a.m. to 563 Mendon Road for a reported fire. Just before their arrival, two Attleboro police officers who were in the area went into the burning home and pulled the two residents out.

Both residents and both officers were treated on scene by EMS. The male resident and the cops were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The second resident, a woman in her 40s, suffered severe burns, the fire department said. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with critical injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to two rooms in the house and one side of the duplex home before extinguishing the blaze, which is estimated to have caused $100,000 in damage.

The residents of the other unit of the duplex were home at the time and were temporarily displaced, but their home wasn't damaged and they were allowed to return later Sunday morning, according to the fire department.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

