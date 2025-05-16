2 Boston employees arrested on domestic violence charges

Two Boston City Hall employees were arrested early Thursday morning on domestic violence charges.

Marwa Khudaynazar, chief of staff at the city's Office of Police Accountability, called 911 just after 2 a.m., according to court records. Officers responded to a Hudson Street apartment, which they entered after hearing a woman yell, "let me go."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers said Chulan Huang, who works in Boston's Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, was shirtless and had multiple bite marks on his chest and arms.

The couple had accused each other of cheating, and he allegedly held on to her wrists while she "was biting him in self-defense," according to court paperwork.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Huang was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family or household member. Khudaynazar faces the same charge, as well as assault and battery on a police officer she is accused of swearing at and pushing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

"I know both of these team members, and it sounds like there's some difficult situation playing out," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "City workers, all of our public servants, are held to very high standards, as we should be."

A city spokesperson said Huang and Khudaynazar were both placed on unpaid leave amid an investigation.

"The City takes these allegations very seriously and holds all public servants to the highest standard," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The allegations are incredibly disturbing," Wu added. "It is never OK to harm a police officer or to harm another member of our community."