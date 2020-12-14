Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

2 Boston Officers Injured Responding to Incident

Both officers are expected to be OK; one person has been taken into custody.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Boston police officers were injured Sunday night when they responded to an incident in the city.

Police released very few details Sunday night, but they did say a suspect is in custody. It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect may be facing.

Boston police say a call came in just before 9 p.m. for an incident" at 1 Cortez Street.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 5 mins ago

Boston Children's Museum Temporarily Closing Amid Surge in Mass. COVID Cases

BOSTON 3 hours ago

1 Person Shot in Boston's Hyde Park Neighborhood; No Arrests

The two officers suffered non life-threatening injuries and they are expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us