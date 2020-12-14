2 Boston Officers Injured Responding to Incident

Two Boston police officers were injured Sunday night when they responded to an incident in the city.

Police released very few details Sunday night, but they did say a suspect is in custody. It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect may be facing.

Boston police say a call came in just before 9 p.m. for an incident" at 1 Cortez Street.

The two officers suffered non life-threatening injuries and they are expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available.