2 Boston Police Officers Shot During Standoff in Dorchester

Two Boston police officers responding to a standoff in the city's Dorchester neighborhood have been shot, officials said.

They were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, a police official said.

Another person who is not a police officer was also shot. There is no word on that person's involvement in the incident or their condition.

No names have been released.

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu said she had been briefed on what happened, tweeting she "will be monitoring the situation closely. My prayers are with the injured officers, their loved ones & those in our community who have had to face violence & trauma in our neighborhoods in the past week."

The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said on Twitter they were "Asking for prayers. Two of our officers transported to the hospital after being shot during confrontation with barricaded suspect."

Other police departments around Massachusetts chimed in with support.

The shootings happened around 3:30 p.m., on the heels of an hourslong standoff at Ferndale and Norfolk streets. SWAT vehicles and numerous police cruisers were still at the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Aerial footage shows a secondary scene slightly to the north.

A witness said police began arriving at 9:30 a.m., then heard gunfire at 3:30 p.m.

The scene remained very active about 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.