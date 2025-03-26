2 Boston suburbs named among best places to live in America for 2025

Two Boston suburbs were named among the best places to live in America for 2025, according to a new ranking.

The newest list from Niche, looked at more than 50,000 suburbs, big-city neighborhoods and cities across the U.S. to determine the top places to live. The ranking used data on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities to rank each city.

Two Chicago suburbs made the top 50 on the list, including Brookline and Cambridge. Three other suburbs also made the top 100.

According to the ranking, Brookline was the top-ranked Massachusetts community on the list, ranking at No. 14. It was followed closely by the Cambridgeport neighborhood at #22.

The next Massachusetts-area spot to make the list was Cambridge's Riverside neighborhood at #56, Cambridge itself at #77, Cambridge's Wellington-Harrington neighborhood at #88 and Cambridge's Agassiz neighborhood at #99.

Several other communities and neighborhoods were named among the top cities in Massachusetts for 2025.

Here's a look at the top 20:

Brookline Cambridgeport (Cambridge) Riverside (Cambridge) Cambridge Wellington-Harrington (Cambridge) Agassiz (Cambridge) Mid-Cambridge (Cambridge) Peabody East Cambridge (Cambridge) Lexington The Port (Cambridge) Belmont Newton Shrewsbury Wayland Nonantum (Newton) Newtonville (Newton) Arlington Sharon Chestnut Hill (Newton)

