BOSTON

2 Brothers Charged With Murder in Hyde Park Double Shooting

Israel Mayhew, 26, of Dorchester, was killed and a woman was injured a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park in May

By Staff Reports

STRINGR

Two brothers have been arrested on murder charges in a double shooting that left a man dead last month in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday.

The May 19 shooting at Martini Park on Truman Parkway killed 26-year-old Israel Mayhew of Dorchester and left a woman injured.

Rollins said that 21-year-old Jerry Pierre-Louis of Mattapan and his brother, 18-year-old Vierry Pierre-Louis of Randolph, had been arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

"There is no place for this kind of violence in our communities and my office has made a solemn vow to hold those who commit violence accountable for their actions," Rollins said in a statement. "If you carry an illegal firearm, commit an act of violence, or risk the lives and safety of others we will hold you accountable and you will be removed from the community."

Both suspects are due to appear in court virtually on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if they had an attorney.

