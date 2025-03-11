Massachusetts

At least 2 buildings damaged in Peabody fire

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

At least two buildings were damaged in a fire in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Aborn Street.

The Lynn Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that they were responding mutual aid to the fire scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Aerial video from the scene showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have spread to at least one other building.

