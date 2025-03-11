At least 2 buildings damaged in Peabody fire

At least two buildings were damaged in a fire in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Aborn Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Lynn Fire Department said in a post on Facebook that they were responding mutual aid to the fire scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Aerial video from the scene showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have spread to at least one other building.