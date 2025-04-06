Malden

2 charged in Malden home invasion

Yaritza Trinidad, 29, and Boston resident Chawki Charbel Ibrahim, 24, have been charged with home invasion and firearms charges

By Thea DiGiammerino

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Two people have been charged after a home invasion in Malden, Massachusetts, last week.

Malden police said they were first called to the home on Mountain Avenue on April 1 for a report that two people had broken into a home and attacked someone inside. Investigators began canvassing the area and discovered a gun and obtained descriptions of two potential suspects.

By Saturday, two suspects, identified as Cambridge resident Yaritza Trinidad, 29, and Boston resident Chawki Charbel Ibrahim, 24, were in custody. Each of them has been charged with home invasion and firearms charges.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and say there is no further danger to the public.

This article tagged under:

Malden
